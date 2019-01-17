Union Parish 74, Sterlington 62

FARMERVILLE — Union Parish unleashed a long range assault on its way to a 74-62 District 2-3A victory over Sterlington on Tuesday night.

LaQuincy Nute hit the first two of the Farmers' nine 3-pointers as the home side dashed to a 16-7 first quarter lead.

"We didn't get off to a good start," Sterlington coach Cory Emerson said. "We had some turnovers and they shot the ball extremely well."

When the Farmers weren't lighting it up from outside, Dylan Harris was taking care of the paint. Harris converted five buckets from close range in the second period as Union's lead ballooned to 37-24 at the half. Union outscored the Panthers 21-17 in the quarter despite 15 points from Kyle Henderson.

Sterlington put together a run in the third frame, closing within four before the Farmers pushed their lead back out to eight, 52-44, at the end of the quarter.

Nute dialed in a pair of 3-pointers during a 10-point fourth quarter as the Farmers outscored the Panthers 22-18 to ice the game.

Harris pitched in eight points in the fourth quarter to finish with 22 points for the Farmers (4-18, 1-2). Nute drained five 3-pointers in a 20-point outing and Corian Glosson chipped in 10. Rounding out the scoring summary were Treyvion Holly and Jalen Jones with eight, Jakarian Fields with four and Jalen Ferguson with two.

Henderson funneled in a game-high 32 points for the Panthers (18-5, 0-3). Kaden Key and Chance Carter both had 12, followed by Reid Handy with four and Mike Givens with two.

Sterlington is home for its next two, facing Madison Parish on Friday and Richwood on Tuesday.

Sterlington faces another tough task against the Jaguars (15-7, 1-2), whose three district games have been decided by a collective nine points. Since opening district play with a 74-70 overtime win over Union at Tallulah, Madison has suffered a pair of tough road losses at the hands of Carroll (53-49) and Richwood (71-70).

"Every team in this district is good," Emerson said. "Everybody ramps up their play when they get into district. It's definitely a challenge every night. Every team except ourselves has been to the Top 28 in the last five years. We're the only district in the state that can say we have had five different teams in the Top 28 during that time."

———

BOX SCORE

Sterlington ........... 7 17 20 18—62

Union Parish ...... 16 21 15 22—74

STERLINGTON (18-5, 0-3) — Kyle Henderson 32, Kaden Key 12, Chance Carter 12, Reid Handy 4, Mike Givens 2.

UNION PARISH (4-18, 1-2) — Dylan Harris 22, LaQuincy Nute 20, Corian Glosson 10, Treyvion Holly 8, Jalen Jones 8, Jakarian Fields 4, Jalen Ferguson 2.

Three-point goals — Sterlington 2 (Henderson, Key), Union Parish 9 (Nute 5, Holly 2, Glosson 2). Total fouls — Sterlington 17, Union Parish 22. Free throw shooting — Sterlington 16-25, Union 5-12. Fouled out — Glosson. Technical — Carter.