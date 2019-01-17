Pressed into service as the emergency goalkeeper, Bel Coley has made an impression on Sterlington coach Lori Bruscato.

When starter Ana Hodnett was injured in the final half-minute of the Lady Panthers' 7-0 Tuesday, Jan. 8 victory over Ouachita Christian, Coley was Bruscato's first choice. In fact, Coley lobbied for the opportunity.

"Bel is one of my goal scorers, and she volunteered to play goalie," Bruscato said. "She's very athletic and has such a great attitude."

Prior to last Wednesday, Coley's goalkeeping experience was strictly informal.

"Bel has practiced some at goalie, but it's been real casual," Bruscato said. "I don't think she had ever had a pair of goalie gloves on until last week."

Coley's first two starts have been uneventful as the Lady Panthers routed District 2, Division IV rivals Delta Charter 8-0 and Rapides 11-0. Still, it's hard to complain about two shutouts.

"Bel hasn't had much action," Bruscato said. "Against Delta Charter, she did get challenged a couple of times, and came out of the net to stop the ball.

Though she hasn't faced many opportunities the past two games, Coley is getting plenty of work in practice.

"Abby Chassin, my assistant, has been working with her every day at practice, and Ana has been real supportive," Bruscato said. "Obviously, you hate to see your goalkeeper get hurt, but it's nice to see someone willing to step up. As soon as Ana went down, I knew Bel would be the one to step in."

Bruscato is hoping Hodnett will be cleared to return in time for the Jan. 28 regular season finale at Neville.

Sterlington (13-2-3, 4-0) has outscored its four conference foes by a collective margin of 30-1, with its last two games cut short under the mercy rule.

"We have only gotten half of our last two games in," Bruscato said. "We have had to make up for it in practice time. We had really good practices Monday and Wednesday."

Sterlington received hat tricks from Maddie Lawhon and Shelby Moore, and single goals from Molly Sims and Emma Grace Brister against Delhi Charter on Thursday, Jan. 10.

Lawhon scored four more goals in Tuesday's outing against Rapides. Alyssa Tucker, Ella Coley, Emarie Adams, Gray Grunsky, Sims, Madelyn Bozeman and Allison Guerriero also found the net.

Sterlington's remaining regular season schedule:

DATE ....... OPPONENT .................. TIME

Jan. 17 ....... at Wossman ....................... 6:00

Jan. 18 ....... at Minden .......................... 6:00

Jan. 23 ...... Vidalia* (Senior Night) ... 5:30

Jan. 24 ....... at St. Frederick .................. 5:00

Jan. 28 ....... at Neville ........................... 4:00