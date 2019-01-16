Wossman 90, Sterlington 44

Asserting itself from start to finish, Wossman rolled to a 90-44 homecourt victory over Sterlington on Friday night.

Wossman jumped out to an early 11-2 lead and never looked back. Rayson Robinson and Lajarrion Spinks both finished the quarter with five points as the Wildcats padded their lead to 24-12.

Sterlington matched Wossman with 18 points in the second period. Kyle Henderson's 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the Panthers into the locker room trailing 42-30 at the break.

Any doubt of the outcome was emphatically erased in the third quarter as the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 25-2 to build a 67-32 spread. Robinson and Devonte Austin were responsible for the majority of Wossman's third quarter damage with seven and six, respectively.

Wossman dominated the second half, 48-14.

Robinson tossed in four 3-pointers in a 22-point effort to lead a quartet of Wildcats in double figures. Spinks turned in 17 with Nick Traylor and Nick Lavender both supplying 10. Wossman (19-5, 2-0) also received scoring contributions from Austin with eight, Jayden Hall and Brandon Davis with five apiece, Jay Jones with four, Jaron Green and Jaylen Hall with three each, Demond Walker with two and Pat Williams Jr. with one.

Henderson, who was 10-of-12 from the free throw line, had 22 points for the Panthers (18-4, 0-2). Kaden Key and Fred Hymes both added eight, with three from L'Davion Hicks, two from Chance Carter and one from Reid Handy.

———

BOX SCORE

Sterlington ............. 12 18 2 12—44

Wossman ............... 24 18 25 23—90

STERLINGTON (18-4, 0-2) — Kyle Henderson 22, Kaden Key 8, Fred Hymes 8, L'Davion Hicks 3, Chance Carter 2, Reid Handy 1.

WOSSMAN (19-5, 2-0) — Rayson Robinson 22, Lajarrion Spinks 17, Nick Traylor 10, Nick Lavender 10, Devonte Austin 8, Jayden Hall 5, Brandon Dennis 5, Jay Jones 4, Jaron Green 3, Jaylen Hall 3, Demond Walker 2, Pat Williams Jr. 1.

Three-point goals — Sterlington 3 (Henderson 2, Key 1), Wossman 7 (Robinson 4, Green 1, Jayden Hall 1, Dennis 1). Total fouls — Sterlington 20, Wossman 25. Free throw shooting — Sterlington 17-32, Wossman 5-12. Fouled out — Demeleus Williams (Wossman). Technicals — none.