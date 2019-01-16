Sterlington 57, Wossman 52

Jayme Broadway and Kaela Mullins came through with the game hanging in the balance as Sterlington topped Wossman 57-52 Friday night.

Down 38-37 at the end of three, the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Wildcats 20-14 in the fourth quarter. Broadway accounted for seven of her nine points and Mullins made 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch as Sterlington pulled away for the road victory.

Sterlington made only 15-of-28 free throws for the game, but was 8-of-12 in the fourth quarter. Wossman, meanwhile, was 2-of-7 from the free throw stripe in the final quarter and 6-of-14 for the game.

Zeffrie Comanche scored eight points, including a 3-pointer, as Wossman broke out to a 14-10 first quarter lead.

Receiving seven points from Mullins and five from Michaela Waters, the Lady Panthers flipped the advantage to 25-24 at intermission.

Tackizia Baker's 3-pointer offset a five-point quarter from Mullins as Wossman reclaimed the lead, 38-37, in the third frame.

Mullins led all scorers with 19 points on 9-of-11 free throw shooting as the Lady Panthers improved to 14-9 overall and 2-0 in District 2-3A. Waters was next with 12, Broadway had nine, McKenzie Gray seven, Jayla Stewart six and Ashleigh Davis four.

Comanche and Laria Singleton shared scoring honors for the Lady Wildcats (4-14, 0-2) with 10 apiece. Destiny Johnson and Roneisha Walker both had nine, Baker tallied eight, with two each from Diane Thaxton, Roneisha Jones and Nakyla Martin. Johnson and Baker both made a pair of 3-pointers as Wossman outscored the Lady Panthers 18-6 from long range.

———

BOX SCORE

Sterlington ...... 10 15 12 20—57

Wossman ........ 14 10 14 14—52

STERLINGTON (14-9, 2-0) — Kaela Mullins 19, Michaela Waters 12, Jayme Broadway 9, McKenzie Gray 7, Jayla Stewart 6, Ashleigh Davis 4.

WOSSMAN (4-14, 0-2) — Zeffrie Comanche 10, Laria Singleton 10, Destiny Johnson 9, Roneisha Walker 9, Tackizia Baker 8, Diana Thaxton 2, Roneisha Jones 2, Nakyla Martin 2.

Three-point goals — Sterlington 2 (Waters, Stewart), Wossman 6 (Baker 2, Johnson 2, Comanche 1, Singleton 1). Total fouls — Sterlington 18, Wossman 25. Free throw shooting — Sterlington 15-28, Wossman 6-14. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.