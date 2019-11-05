When I met my husband for the first time a little more than 14 years ago, I was struck by our similarities.



We both have undergraduate and graduate degrees. He grew up middle class in a somewhat small Southern college town. So did I. He comes from a long line of Methodists and grew up in the Methodist church. I did as well. Our political beliefs lean the same way. While I have one sister, he has one brother. And we both grew up in very similar neighborhoods filled with ranch-style homes built in the 1970s, so similar that our mothers even had the same striped wallpaper hanging in their foyers.



The one big difference is that he is from Georgia, and I’m from Alabama. (Cue all the Alabama jokes that only Georgia natives know. That’s OK, we can at least pick on Mississippi together.)



However, it is during the holidays when the biggest difference of our relationship comes to light: the battle over the pecan pie.



I don’t even like pecan pie all that much, but it’s my husband’s favorite. As he says it, it’s “Pee-CAN pie.” I say “puh-cahn.”



In the years that have passed, we joke with each other over our accent differences. He honestly doesn’t have much of a Southern accent for having grown up in south Georgia, except for when it comes to pecans.



According to my mother-in-law, you say “puh-cahn” if you own the tree and “pee-CAN” if you don’t.



I’ve never in my life owned a pecan tree - there is nothing but small willow oaks in my yard. But I swear I’ll never say “pee-CAN.” My husband jokes he’ll raise our three children to say it the “south Georgia” way.



Immediately outside of my second-floor office window is a pecan tree, which I watch all year. Through the summer and early fall, I watch the ripe green pecan pods form on its branches. In October, I watch them closely, waiting for them to open and drop the pecans.



A couple of years ago I started collecting pecans in the fall, shelling them by hand in the evenings while I watched TV and then using the nuts to make pecan pralines at Christmas. It’s a tradition I’ve roped our children into, as they like to hunt for the nuts, too, and eat any broken “rejects” as I shell.



Last weekend, I brought my four-year-old daughter to a pecan grove on the University of Alabama campus after a thunderstorm had blown through, hoping that meant pecans had finally fallen.



My preschooler, who gets excited about almost anything, pranced through the grove, picking up sticks and declaring them wands, finding rotten pecan pods and throwing them, and occasionally picking up nuts and put them in her oversized plastic grocery bag. There were a few other people looking for pecans that day in the grove. One man, a grandfather who had two handfuls of pecans held tightly against his chest, took pity on us and asked my girl if he could dump the pecans in her bag. She squealed “Thank you!”



He asked us what we were going to do with all of those nuts.



“We are making ‘puh-cahn’ pie!” she shouted, as she skipped off, dancing around the trees.



It really doesn’t matter if you say “puh-cahn” or “pee-CAN” because in the end, it’s just a nut. But I couldn’t help but smile at my girl, who talks just like I do.



Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.