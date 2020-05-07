Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi Sr. reports that on May 2, Clinton Brocksmith of 24305 Clavin St. in Plaquemine, was arrested for voyeurism. On May 5, detectives charged Brocksmith with 537 additional counts of video voyeurism.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives are working with victims to determine if any of them were juveniles at the time crimes were committed. Detectives are also trying to identify additional victims.

Brocksmith was leasing Zeke’s Snowball Stand south of Plaquemine for the past two and a half years. If you or your child was an employee of Zeke’s Snowball Stand within that time frame, contact Major Ronnie Hebert with the Ibverville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, anyone who may have hired Brocksmith to install cameras in your home or hired him to complete any work in or around your home is urged to contact Hebert at (225) 385-9242.