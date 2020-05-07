The Center for Disease Control created Clara, a Coronavirus self-checker, to help individuals determine if they need to seek medical attention.

Clara is used to determine if you should seek medical treatment for symptoms or if there is not a need to seek medical attention at this time.

The purpose of the Coronavirus Self-Checker is to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care.

This system is not intended for the diagnosis or treatment of disease or other conditions, including COVID-19.

This system is intended only for people who are currently located in the United States.

This project was made possible through a partnership with the CDC Foundation and is enabled by Microsoft’s Azure platform.

The CDC states that this system does not replace the judgment of healthcare professionals or the performance of any clinical assessment.

The assessment consists of questions such as what state the individual is located in, if they have been exposed to someone who had coronavirus symptoms.

At the end of the assessment, Clara will determine if self-monitoring for symptoms is sufficient for a time, if COVID-19 testing is needed at this time, and advises the assessment takers to be aware of their symptoms and retake the assessment as needed.

The CDC outlines symptoms as cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

People with these symptoms or combination of symptoms may have COVID-19, as well as at least two of symptoms such as fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

The tracker can be found on the CDC website, at cdc.gov.