“You’re blessed when you’re at the end of your rope. With less of you there is more of God and His rule. You’re blessed when you feel you’ve lost what is most dear to you. Only then can you be embraced by the One most dear to you. You’re blessed when you’re content with just who you are — no more, no less. That’s the moment you find yourselves proud owners of everything that can’t be bought.”



Most individuals conduct their lives in the state of comfort and what is familiar. This all changed on March 9, when the world had seemingly been stripped of all things in life deemed more valuable than God. Our comfort zone had been shaken; the freedom we cherished had been temporarily replaced with enforced restrictions. And like many generations before us, our representation before God resembled that of a spoiled nation lacking in appreciation of His many blessings.

As the nation now begins to re-emerge, seek not the things of this world, but place your hope on the One who brought you through today.

Approach this season in life as a marvelous beginning, a season of do-over; out with the old and in with the new. Where our renewed hope in the Lord promises better days ahead regardless how the world appears. Decide this day to live life faith forward.

The subject of faith in recent weeks has prompted many believers and non-believers alike to self-evaluate their personal relationship with God a little closer. When chaos broke over the land, the view of the circumstances became larger than our trust in God. It is vital to understand the core principle that is the central importance for the foundation of our faith.

“So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”

What is Faith? A trust in the reliability, truth and strength in God, whom we cannot see but know is there and he cares.

Faith in the Lord is essential if you and I are to experience personal triumphs in this life.

When a challenge beyond our control presents itself, we come to a crossroads where a choice is made. Do you and I stand on the promises of God or fold under pressure? It’s important that you understand everything about you, He is concerned about and wants to be your way maker.



Our trust in the Lord is to be our firm foundation, which comes by faith.

“According to the grace of God which was given to me, as a wise master builder I have laid the foundation, and another builds on it. But let each one take heed how he builds on it. For no other foundation can anyone lay than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ.”

How to build your faith is by making the Lord the center of your life. “Seek the Lord while you can find him. Call upon him now while he is near. Let men cast off their wicked deeds; let them banish from their minds the very thought of doing wrong! Let them turn to the Lord that he may have mercy upon them, and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon!”

I recently shared with friends, what if God authorized this pandemic to arrest our attention one last time, to draw us closer to him before the calm before the storm.

“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.”

The above verse goes on to say faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God. Since COVID-19 it has been reported the Gospel shared throughout the world has greatly increased like never before. Bible sales had tripled. It appears a great revival has begun and not in a building but within the heart of man. It is time to get back to life and the one that loves you most of all. Jesus!

“Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him.”

Are you prepared for what is to come? If Christ returned today, would you be ready?

If you are unsure whether you’re standing with Christ Jesus and are ready to establish a relationship with the son of God, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his wonderful love and all that it brings with it. By your own free will, you accept Christ as lord and savior.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Shalom.

(Bible references Matthew 5:3-5; Romans 10:17 KJV; 1 Corinthians 3:10-11; Isaiah 55:5-7; Matthew 24:6-8 NKJV; James 1:12. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.)

