Digital consultancy to retain 63 jobs, create 100 new direct jobs in corporate headquarters project.

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards and Click Here Digital CEO Bo White announced today the digital marketing company will create 100 new jobs and relocate to a new corporate headquarters in Baton Rouge. Click Here Digital will move from its Brookline Avenue location to a 15,200-square-foot corporate headquarters on two acres along Interstate 12. With the expansion, the company will retain 63 existing jobs, while the 100 new direct jobs will provide an average annual salary of $52,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 57 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 150 new jobs in the Capital Region.

At the new Interline Avenue location, Click Here Digital is making a $1.2 million capital investment to renovate the site into a state-of-the-art corporate headquarters. Founded in Baton Rouge in 1993, Click Here Digital is a mature player in the digital sector. Today, the company provides clients with a variety of services, including search engine marketing, social media advertising, digital video advertising, search engine and website optimization, OTT streaming-media advertising and more, all expertly navigated with a team of dedicated account consultants.

“In these uncertain times, it gives us great encouragement to see businesses continue to expand and renew their confidence in our state,” Gov. Edwards said. “With its new headquarters, Click Here Digital is bringing great new opportunities to our people. Under the leadership of Bo White, Click Here Digital has grown from a college freshman’s idea to an elite digital consultancy – a testament to the skill, talent and creativity that defines Louisiana.”

Click Here Digital started as a website publishing company founded by White in the early days of the internet while he was a student at LSU. In the early 2000s, the company shifted into digital marketing, and today it operates as an elite digital consultancy, focusing on larger clients that want to rapidly grow their businesses. Click Here Digital serves clients in the legal, automotive, medical and e-commerce sectors.

“We continue to invest in ourselves, our tech, our people, and Baton Rouge,” White said. “This new campus will allow us the room to continue our growth curve and sustain our trajectory to remain a leading digital business in Louisiana. As we move from a 6,500-square-foot facility to a 15,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art office, we continue to develop strategic partnerships in data science — with LSU’s E.J Ourso College of Business and with other Baton Rouge agencies – that position us at the cutting edge of research and technology.”

By sustaining strong performance metrics, Click Here Digital also has secured partnerships with global internet leaders, Google, Facebook and Amazon. Click Here Digital is a Google Premier Partner and a Facebook Pro Partner, and was the first company in the state to participate in both programs simultaneously. Through these partnership programs, the company is granted early access to new products and direct connections to the best data. Additionally, these elite partnerships provide Click Here Digital with a dedicated five-person team at Google and a dedicated four-person team at Facebook working directly for them.

“This expansion will offer exciting job opportunities for our residents and will be a boon to our tech industry,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome of the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. “I’m pleased Click Here Digital strives to include young professionals in its workforce. Its success and growth mean more job opportunities to keep young talent in our region.”

LED began discussing Click Here Digital expansion plans with the company in September 2019. To secure the expansion in Louisiana, the state offered Click Here Digital a competitive incentive package, which includes the comprehensive solutions of LED FastStart® – the nation’s No. 1 state workforce development program for the past 10 years. Additionally, the company will receive a $150,000 performance-based grant to offset facility, relocation and training costs. Click Here Digital also is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs Program.

“Click Here Digital is a homegrown entrepreneurial success story,” said President and CEO Adam Knapp of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “Our team worked with Bo to support his vision of growing a dynamic digital media company here in the Capital Region, and we look forward to continuing that partnership as Click Here Digital expands.”