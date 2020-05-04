A new nutrition store will be opening in DeRidder, relying on community support and togetherness they are fighting the pandemic to open their doors.

Melissa Peterson and her husband relocated to DeRidder due to a job relocation and wanting to maintain a small home town feel.

Golden Nutrition has been in the works since January with Peterson fighting obstacles leading them to push their doors to finally open May 6.

Golden Nutrition was a dream of Petersons, wanting to bring something she knew her small town did not have to DeRidder, a healthy option for locals, with fair prices and good food.

“Why a nutrition store? because I stand behind the products 100%. I lost 12lbs in 2 weeks just from eliminating sodas and replacing them with our teas. I didn’t change anything else. The products can be life-changing if you allow them & when you see the results from customers it makes me happy. Even without the weight loss customers just FEEL better. There are so many benefits from the products,” said Peterson.

Golden Nutrition offers meal replacement shakes, energizing teas, kid versions of their favorites as well as a variety of products focusing on keeping the good “stuff” in and the bad “stuff” out.

“I actually wanted to wait until after all of this had ended, but the community reminds me so much of back home. Everyone seems to pull together to help small businesses survive. We’ve had overwhelming support. After about the 100th message asking when we’d open I just decided we’d go ahead and give it a shot,” said Peterson.

Golden Nutrition’s loaded teas can have added benefits such as night works (helps support/maintain cardiovascular function/ really helps with headaches), NRG (helps with focusing & provides additional energy), Beverage Mix (lots of protein & potassium/helps curb appetite in between meals & provides energy as well), and Beauty Booster (helps with skin).

The store will also offer prolessa, a hot shot that helps burn fat, suppress appetite and stimulant-free, as well as meal replacement shames and various weight loss supplements.

While the pandemic has created challenges to Golden Nutrition opening its doors, such as finding cleaning supplies and paper goods, they were able to find necessities to open and are hoping that the pandemic craze will slow down to ease the challenge of finding necessities.

“I’m really excited about opening here. The community is so supportive and I really think they’ll love what we have to offer,” said Peterson.