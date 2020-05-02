The City of DeRidder announces the following service changes starting Monday, May 4:

DeRidder City Hall, Police/Fire Department lobbies

Lobbies will reopen to the public starting May 4, but with these precautions:

- Only four customers will be allowed at one time.

- Social distancing floor markers will be placed as a guide.

- Employees will practice contact-free money exchange.

- It is recommended that customers wear masks.

*City Hall employees will continue to be screened with temperature checks and symptom questions daily, and will wear masks when interacting with the public. The building is sanitized daily according to recommended guidelines.

Park changes

- Restrooms will reopen May 4.

- Pavilions will be available to rent with a 10-person occupancy limit and with social distancing.

*Playgrounds remain closed, but walking trails are open.

Continued closures

The Beauregard Transit and the Beauregard Museum remain closed.

For more information on operations, call City Hall at 337-462-8900