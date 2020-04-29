During a time when most businesses are struggling due to the coronavirus crisis, an Ascension Parish restaurant has reopened.

Quaker Steak and Lube, located just off Interstate 10 at 2706 S. Cabela’s Pkwy. in Gonzales, has been serving takeout orders since opening for business again.

Aside from the challenges associated with the coronavirus crisis, the location made headlines nearly two years ago in connection with a shooting.

In July 2018, Gonzales Police reported the arrest of James Batiste on a count of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

At that time, investigators reported that the incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on a Sunday in the typically bustling area. Tanger Outlet Mall, among many other retailers and hotels, surround the vicinity where the shooting happened.

The restaurant’s owners, QSL Ascension LLC, planned to reopen the restaurant in late March, according to spokesperson Joan Mommers. Once the coronavirus crisis began, the opening was put on hold. A planned ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event was canceled when the Stay-at-Home order was put into place.

“Realizing they could open for carryout and delivery, and provide the community with another great takeout option, they decided to open on April 20,” Mommers said.

The restaurant is offering a limited menu for both carryout and delivery, which includes wings, burders, chicken sandwiches, salads, and select appetizers. Once the dining room can open again, the full menu and bar will be available to diners.

Until restrictions are lifted, customers can order daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Orders can be placed by phone and online through the company’s web site, Grubhub, DoorDash, and UberEats.

According to a press release from the company, the restaurant is under new ownership and management. The company hopes to help in boosting the local economy through new jobs.

The owners are extending discounts to first responders and healthcare workers upon opening, the release stated.

The chain of restaurants include 43 locations in twelve states. Each location is decorated with unique gas station memorabilia, classic cars, and motorcycles.