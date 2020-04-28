Due to expected inclement weather, the Ascension Parish COVID-19 testing site at Donaldsonville Primary School will be closed Wednesday, April 29.
The site is expected to reopen Thursday, once the weather clears.
Due to expected inclement weather, the Ascension Parish COVID-19 testing site at Donaldsonville Primary School will be closed Wednesday, April 29.
The site is expected to reopen Thursday, once the weather clears.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.