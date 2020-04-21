Beauregard Health System was recently announced as a 2020 recipient of the Funds for Safety Grant sponsored and funded by the LHA Trust Funds. Beauregard Health System previously won this safety grant in 2014 and 2017.

The 2020 safety grant will be used to purchase a CAE Ares Emergency Care Manikin in order to provide extensive hands-on training for members of the hospital’s emergency team. Beauregard Health System will implement this training over the course of the next year.

Beauregard Health System’s previous Funds for Safety grant projects include implementing a program to reduce patient falls and the utilization of a noninvasive cardiac output and hemodynamic monitoring system.

The Funds for Safety Grant Program was created in 2012 by LHA Trust Funds to help fund its members’ initiatives to improve patient or visitor safety. Since its creation, the grant program has awarded more than $2.4 million to fund more than 100 unique projects for facilities in Louisiana.

The Vision of Beauregard Health System is to be the premier gateway to health and wellness services in our community and to be the primary connector to health care solutions wherever individuals and families are best served. At the core of the Health System Values are service and love for all life and delivering on a commitment to provide a greater spirit of caring.