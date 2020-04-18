The COVID-19 global pandemic has affected many throughout Louisiana, and has brought the lives of citizens to a standstill.

Beauregard Parish has not been exempt from the pandemic. The Louisiana Department of Health has reported that a second COVID-19 related death has been reported in Beauregard Parish. No information about the deceased person has been released.

As of this writing, the Louisiana Department of Health has reported over 23,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with 35 positive cases reported in Beauregard Parish. In neighboring

Calcasieu Parish, there are 309 positive cases with 16 deaths reported. In Vernon Parish, there are 15 positive cases, and one death. In Allen Parish, there have been 79 positive cases and nine deaths.

Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order remains in effect through April 30, and the public is advised to continue combating the spread of the virus by staying home, avoiding crowds of more than 10 people, and practicing social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control advise that citizens should continue to implement the following

mitigation practices when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus:

● Clean your hands often

● Avoid close contact

● Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

● Cover coughs and sneezes

● Clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces

For more information on mitigation and virus prevention methods, citizens are directed to log on

to cdc.gov/coronavirus. For more information on the number of cases in Louisiana, citizens are

also directed to log on ldh.gov/coronavirus.