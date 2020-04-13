Ascension Public Schools have partnered with the Three O'Clock Project to provide meals to children 18 and under starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14.



Below are the locations and times:

*Dutchtown High 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

*East Ascension High 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

*St. Amant High 12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.



*Sorrento Primary 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

*Donaldsonville High 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

*Waguespack Center (APSO) 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.