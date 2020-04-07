A man wanted on charges in Virginia was captured in Leesville on Thursday, April 2. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Dejuan Latel Roy, 30, was arrested on an out of jurisdiction warrant.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s Roy was arrested without incident at a residence on Leonard Hunt Road. News Station KALB reported that Roy was wanted on murder charges from Petersburg, VA, where he allegedly shot a man over 50 times in the chest with an AK-47.

In the past, Roy has been arrested for similar charges. Back in 2018, Roy was arrested for second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting at an apartment complex in Petersburg

The VPSO was working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals to help apprehend Roy. As of this writing, Roy remains in the VPSO jail. He will soon be transferred back to Virginia to face murder charges.