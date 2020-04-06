Within the span of four hours, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated three separate fatal crashes in the Troop A area, two of which involved pedestrians.

Iberville Parish - The first crash occurred shortly before 2:00 am on April 6, 2020, on Interstate 10 westbound near the Whiskey Bay exit in Iberville Parish. The crash claimed the life of 48-year- old Judy McClellan of Marianna, FL.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as McClellan was traveling westbound on I- 10 in a 2019 Nissan Frontier. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan ran off the roadway to the left and struck a concrete barrier. After striking the concrete barrier the Nissan became disabled in the right westbound lane of I-10, which resulted in McClellan and her passenger exiting the vehicle. At the same time, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on I-10 and struck the Nissan. This resulted in the Nissan being pushed into McClellan.

McClellan sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of the Nissan sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Bueche - The second crash occurred shortly after 2:00 am on April 6, 2020, on LA Hwy 983 (Bueche Rd.) north of LA Hwy 985 (Rosehill Dr.) in West Baton Rouge Parish. The crash claimed the lives of two unidentified individuals.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 983. For unknown reasons, the Jeep ran off the roadway to the right. After exiting the roadway, the Jeep struck a tree bordering the roadway and became engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity of the fire, the identities and seatbelt usage of the driver and passenger are unknown at this time. Both individuals suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced deceased on scene. Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office. This crash remains under investigation.

Greenwell Springs – The third crash occurred shortly before 5:30 am on April 6, 2020, on LA Hwy 946 (Joor Rd.) north of LA Hwy 37 (Greenwell Springs Rd.) in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash took the life of an unidentified pedestrian.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the pedestrian was walking across the southbound lanes of LA Hwy 946. At the same time, a 2014 Nissan Rouge was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 946. As the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway, he was struck by the Nissan.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is suspected on the part of the pedestrian, and a toxicology sample was obtained from him for further analysis. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable. As summer quickly approaches, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.