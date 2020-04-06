In response to the Governor’s executive order extension issued earlier, Parish President Clint Cointment has extended the Stay-at-Home executive order currently in effect in Ascension Parish. The order mandates that all Parish government buildings are closed to the public, but goes on to state that essential government services will continue.

“My administration is in regular communication with Federal, State, and local authorities, and we are monitoring the situation closely,” said Cointment. “As we have been saying for the past several weeks, we must ‘flatten the curve,’ and the way to do it is for everyone to stay home and avoid contact with others.”

The executive order extends the existing one through Monday, April 30, 2020. It can be rescinded or extended again by additional order.

For any and all government services, Cointment urges everyone to call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200, and to register while there for the Everbridge emergency alert system. Both services are free.