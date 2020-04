After a successful season for the Wampus Cats, point guard Carlos Pagan was named Class 4A All State Honorable Mention by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Pagan averaged 18 points per game along with six assists per game in his senior campaign.

District foe Peabody took home individual hardware with head coach Charles Smith winning Coach of the Year and Melvion Flanagan taking the Class 4A Outstanding Player award.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Kenny Hunter, Huntington

Melvion Flanagan, Peabody

Deandre Hypolite, Breaux Bridge

Carter Domingue, St. Thomas More

Michael Pajeaud, Carver

SECOND TEAM

Delatrion Moton, Woodlawn-Shreveport

Jaden Shelvin, St. Thomas More

Marcus Jones, Peabody

Jaden Tyler, Assumption

Dionjahe Thomas, Ellender

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Melvion Flanagan, Peabody

COACH OF THE YEAR: Charles Smith, Peabody

Honorable mention

Herman Key, B.T. Washington-Shreveport; Donovan Seamster, Woodlawn-Shreveport; Carlos Pagan, Leesville; Leon Smith, Rayne; Bailey Despanie, Carencro; Demarea Dubea, Northside; Avontez Ledet, Cecilia; Jon’Quarius McGhee, Opelousas; Ron Cox Jr. South Terrebonne; Christian Pichot, McMain; Devon Lizana, Salmen; Jacob Wilson, Lee; Keydrain Calligan, Westgate; Brandon Carter, Assumption; Jaylon Blackmon, Assumption; Jacoby Brown, Assumption; Nylan Francis, Morgan City; Preston Bourda, Ellender; Nykee Johnson, Ellender; Eric Thibodaux, South Lafourche; Isaac Callais, South Lafourche; Markell Marshall, South Terrebonne; Darrell Washington, LaGrange; Jamaar Moore, Washington-Marion; De’vondrake Arvie, Beau Chene; Patrick McCraney, Neville; Jazz Provo, Plaquemine; Jayden Lazard, Opelousas; Kaijalon Smith, Peabody; Dorian Finnister, Carver; Solomon Washington, Carver.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Diamond Hunter, Lee

Jeriah Warren, LaGrange

Taylor Bell, Huntington

Ra’von Robertson, Assumption

Breanna Sutton, Warren Easton

SECOND TEAM

Dakayla Howard, Neville

Iviona Hatch, Lee

Aasia Sam, LaGrange

Jamia Singleton, Ellender

Tia Shelling, Edna Karr

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Diamond Hunter, Lee

COACH OF THE YEAR: La’keem Holmes, Lagrange

HONORABLE MENTION

Jajuana Briggs, Neville; Ced’dreeca Chapman, Bolton; Dymon Drumgo, Bolton; Claire Hader, St. Thomas More; Brianna Green, Cecilia; Dashira Davis, Opelousas; Bradlee Chavis, Opelousas; Tanisha Hester, Ellender; Makayla Bynum, South Lafourche; Ava Pitre, South Lafourche; Deja Tanks, LaGrange; Izany Hewitt, Northwood; JaNeicia Kendrick, Woodlawn; Jasi Jenkins, Ellender; Amy Parrott, Vandebilt Catholic; Leia Verret, Vandebilt Catholic; Elaina Rivere, Assumption; Madison Ryan, South Lafourche, Jenna Karrar, Neville, Sr.; Aniya Lagarde, Lee; Chasity Taylor, Huntington; Lynn Griffin, Carencro; Skylar Davis, Warren Easton