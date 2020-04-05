The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released a statement on Friday concerning if or when spring sports will resume.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced this week that schools will remain closed through April 30, at least.

States across the country have canceled school for the entire year with more following each week.

The statement read: As the LHSAA staff and Executive Committee continue to monitor updates from Governor Edwards' office, as well as state and local health departments, we continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing their spring sport seasons. If and when schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sports seasons and the potential of the LHSAA State Championships.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, fans, and local communities are our top priority. We appreciate all member schools' cooperation in following Federal, State and Local recommendations and mandates during this time

We will continue to provide updates as new information is available and appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times. Please know, as long as any/all schools remain closed statewide, return to competition and practice will not be an option.