The coronavirus pandemic has led to school closures throughout the state. Consequently, there has been a substantial increase in the amount of time our children are spending online. Increased unfettered access has led to amplified opportunities for online child predators.

Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit recommend the following:

Communicate with your children the importance of healthy online activity

Look for changes in your child’s behavior

Familiarize yourself with the applications your children are using and verify your child knows who they are communicating with

Research online monitoring applications to determine if these platforms would allow you to better monitor your child’s online activity across multiple platforms.