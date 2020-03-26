All over the country communities are practicing social distancing by providing a “bear hunt” for children who are currently out of school by displaying stuffed bears in their windows.

Parents looking for something to do with kids who are out of school to get out of the house while maintaining social distancing can walk/drive around and try to spot as many bears as possible.

The bear hunt is based on an almost 30-year-old children’s story by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury called We’re Going On A Bear Hunt.

In the book, three children and their parents and the family dog face their fears and trek through tall grass, swim across a river, slosh through mud, hike through a forest, fight their way through a snowstorm, and tiptoe through a cave in order to find a bear.

In real life, this bear hunt is much easier as these stuffed bears are currently in windows waiting to be found.

All you have to do in order to participate is place a stuffed animal in your window.

The animal doesn't have to be a bear, any stuffed animal(s) count too.

For those who do not have access to the children’s book, there are multiple readings of it available on Youtube, including one read by the author.

As a community, let's get together and provide a way for kids to practice safe social distancing!

Check your community Facebook pages, local neighborhood pages or DeRidder Stuffed Animal Safari on Facebook for bear hunts or “hunting grounds”.