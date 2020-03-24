Governor John Bel Edwards issued a “Stay-at-home” that officially took effect on Monday at 5 p.m. The order asks all non-essential businesses and services to cease operations through April 13 in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

While Edwards stated that he had no plans for a statewide curfew, he noted that parishes and municipalities have the right to do so.

In response to the rapidly changing conditions of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Town of Merryville has established a curfew until further notice.

The curfew was announced by the Merryville Police Department on Monday, and it lasts from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

In their released statement about the curfew, the Merryville Police Department has urged citizens to be mindful of the “Stay-at-home” order from Governor Edwards and to be mindful of the safety of others.

The department stated: “Please be careful and remember to limit your contact with others. The Merryville Police Department will continue to monitor this situation and will update the citizens as new information is obtained.”

The order from Governor Edwards emphasizes that people should stay home and practice strict social distancing by staying at home, only leaving home for essential services, staying six feet or more away from others, and avoiding any group gatherings.

To read the full order from the Governor, log on to www.gov.la.gov.