Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has issued a Stay-at-Home executive order that echoes the order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards yesterday.

The order mandates that all Parish government buildings are closed to the public, but goes on to state that essential government services will continue.

“As I stated in the order, this move is being made in coordination with the Governor’s office, and is an effort to preserve public health and safety of our people and to make sure our healthcare system is capable of serving all citizens in need,” Cointment said.

The order applies to the entire parish’s public and private sectors, but exempts certain businesses, employees, and activities. It states that all public gatherings of 10 or more people shall be postponed or canceled. It further stipulates that all parish residents are directed to stay at home unless performing an essential activity, which includes the following:

Obtaining, food, medicine or other goods necessary for the individual or a family member Obtaining non-elective medical care and treatment Going to and from an individual's workplace to perform essential job functions Going to and from the home of a family member Going to and from a place of worship Engaging in an outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet and abide by the 10-person limit

In addition to businesses that are closed under the governor's order, the following non-essential businesses shall be closed to the public:

All places of public amusement All personal care and grooming businesses All malls, except for stores that have direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products

The executive order is effective immediately and goes through April 13. It can be extended by additional order.

For any and all government services, Cointment urges everyone to call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200, and to register while there for the Everbridge emergency alert system. Both services are free.