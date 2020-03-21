Governor released a new PSA intensifying his message about the need for everyone to do their part in slowing the spread of coronavirus and heeding all of the precautions to stay safe and healthy.

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter and video message to healthcare workers across the state today, thanking them for their tireless and dedicated work in helping Louisianans through the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, Gov. Edwards released a new PSA intensifying his message about the need for everyone to do their part in slowing the spread of coronavirus and heeding all of the precautions to stay safe and healthy.

“This virus is spreading rapidly and more of our people are testing positive and dying. We need to slow the spread, but the only way we can do that is for everyone to follow the precautions and directives,” said Gov. Edwards. “There is no doubt our healthcare workers are on the front lines of this fight against COVID-19, and we all owe them a great debt of gratitude. They are delivering critical care to our people while working very long hours under stressful conditions and making great personal sacrifices, which should not be lost on anyone. They are our family, friends, neighbors and community members and without a doubt, they are our heroes. I ask all Louisianans to join me in lifting them up in prayer and thanking them for the incredible work they are doing every single day.”

