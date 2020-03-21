Coronavirus scams are rampant as the public’s fears are easily targeted by scammers.

Scammers are stepping up their techniques and setting up websites to sell products to “cure” or “treat” Coronavirus, using fake emails to release Coronavirus news, creating social media posts to create a scam that leads them to get your personal information and take your money.

Here are some tips to stay ahead of scammers’ from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC):

Do not click on links from sources you do not know, they could be links containing malware or viruses.

Online sellers claim they have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies. You place an order, but you never get your shipment. Anyone can set up shop online under almost any name, an inside route for scammers.

Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have new information about the virus.

Ignore online offers for vaccinations, since they are currently no vaccines, pills, lotions, lozenges or other medicines available to treat or cure COVID-19.

Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes.The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls, instead.

Don’t respond to texts and emails about checks from the government. The details are still being worked out. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.

Be alert to “investment opportunities.” The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is warning people about online promotions, including on social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure coronavirus and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result.

Scammers, and sometimes well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified.

Do not donate to charities or funding sites, do your homework on the organization or person who created the site, and ensure they are not asking for personal information to donate.

The FTC is updating their list of scams involving the Coronavirus periodically.

If you come across any scams or suspicious claims, report them to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.