On Tuesday March 17 The Vernon Parish School System announced they will begin serving lunches to 3-18-year-olds (school-age students) on Monday, March 23 Mon-Thurs until further notice.

Lunches will be of a Grab and Go style (sack lunch).

Lunches can be picked up at schools from 11 am to 12:30 pm daily.

Students must be present to receive their lunches.

Parents/other responsible adults must be with elementary students (4th grade and below) to receive lunches.

This food service program will be offered daily Monday through Thursday.

Lunches can be picked up at the following sites:

Leesville High School: LHS and LJHS students

Vernon Middle School: ELE, WLE and VMS students

Parkway Elementary: NPE, Parkway students

Rosepine High School: RES, RHS students

Anacoco High School: AES, AHS students

Pickering High School: PES, PHS students

Evans High School: Evans students

Hicks High School: Hicks students

Hornbeck High School: Hornbeck students

Pitkin High School: Pitkin students

Simpson High School: Simpson students

This program is sponsored by the USDA, Louisiana Department of Education and the Vernon Parish School Board (lunches will be at no cost to the students/guardians).

Visit the Vernon Parish School Board website for updates www.vpsb.us.