The Louisiana Women in Agriculture visited Porter Ranch and the Vernon Parish Cattlemen’s Association as part of their 2020 Conference and Expo on Mar 12.

Porter Ranch, a five-generation cattle ranch in Leesville, was the LWAG tour destination for the Dairy Tour.

The LWAG added another tour this year to the Annual Conference and Expo, for a total of three different agri-tours featuring dairy, forestry, and equipment demonstrations.

The Dairy Tour included a tour of a micro-dairy and then Porter’s Ranch.

The Forestry Tour visits Martin Lumber Company’s OSB plant in Oakdale, Kisatchie National Forest and a longleaf pine operation.

Porter Ranch provided the LWAG over 800 acres of farmland to explore, filled with a hayride throughout the pasture to explore different types of grass and soil information, including things attendees have done on the Ranch and with VPCA.

The Vernon Parish Cattlemen’s Association hosted the LWAG Tour and provided the women with information not only on Vernon Parish but the Cattlemen’s efforts in Vernon Parish and the State of Louisiana.

VPCA Members State Senator Mike Reese, District 30, Vernon Parish and Sheriff Sam Craft attended the Tour.

Senator Mike Reese spoke on the importance of Agriculture for Louisiana and thanked the women for their Agriculture efforts in Louisiana.

LWAG also got to learn about the breeds at Porter Ranch as well as the selling of heifers and bulls.

The Vernon Parish Cattlemen's Association provided lunch for the LWAG, offering beef stew, corn muffins, rice, peach cobbler and Blue Bell Ice Cream was donated.

There are over 27,00 farms in Louisiana, 3,500 of them are primarily operated by women.

“All of these women in agriculture need our support, and any education we can provide them to help fuel their success is our goal. We are THANKFUL for the tireless workers, and the abundant bounty they provide for us, our families and our country” says the LWAG.

The conference kicks off with the agri-tours Thursday, and Friday will feature a full array of dynamic speakers from all over the industry.

LWAG 2020 will feature nationally known speakers including Jolene Brown, Courtenay Dehoff, and Amanda Radke.

The conference includes break out sessions, soil and health pollinators, how to communicate and work with neighboring farmers and ways for military veterans to get involved with nature.

The Vernon Parish Cattlemen's Association holds other events throughout the year to educate youth and the community. They also sponsor scholarships for students interested in agriculture careers.

To keep updated with the association visit https://www.facebook.com/Vernon-Parish-Cattlemens-Association-1792629894319122/.

For more information on Lousiana Women in Agriculture visit https://www.louisianawomeninag.com/