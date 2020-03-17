As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) virus continues to spread across the State of Louisiana, residents of Vernon Parish are reminded to take common-sense precautions against its spread – frequent hand washing, avoiding crowds, sanitizing work areas, and staying home if you are sick. We are asking residents to take all the necessary precautions and follow the guidelines put in place by state and federal governments. Residents who are older than 65, or have underlying health issues, are the most vulnerable and should take extra precautions.

The Vernon Parish Police Jury issued a Disaster Declaration Today, March 16, 2020, in the event that the declaration is needed. There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Vernon Parish.

In order to comply with state and federal guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Vernon Parish Police Jury is implementing the following Procedures:

The Police Jury Administrative Office and Public Works Department will continue to operate and provide necessary services to the public. Members of Police Jury staff have been instructed to stay at home if they are sick or have been in contact with anyone that has flu-like symptoms. Additional sanitation measures are also being implemented in all of our facilities.

Members of the public who have business to conduct with the Police Jury should make every effort to either call, fax, or email our offices for assistance rather than coming in person. We will also be limiting members of the public to the lobby areas of our facilities as much as possible.

Administrative Office: 337-238-0324 (phone) or 337-238-0240 (fax)

Public Works Department: 337-239-9933 (phone) or 337-238-1686 (fax)

Email (for both):vppj@vppjla.com

Effective March 17, 2020 the Vernon Parish Police Jury will be suspending all rentals of public facilities, regardless of the size of the group until further notice. While we understand that this may cause a hardship and be an inconvenience, we feel that this action is in the best interest to public safety.

The Vernon Parish Police Jury thanks you for your patience and understanding. We want our citizens to know that we are taking this virus seriously and will continue to follow the lead of our state and federal officials during this time. We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available as this situation changes.

COVID-19 Resources:

Louisiana Department of Public Health: http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/

COVID-19 questions are being answered by the Louisiana 211 Network – dial 211 or text 898-211

Centers for Disease Control: https://coronavirus.gov

World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019