God’s Food Box is offering food to those who are suffering in the Parish, especially now with the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

God’s Food Box, a ministry of Beauregard Area Ministerial Alliance (BABA), is open to the residents of Beauregard Parish Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10-1.

In order to reduce contact between the public and others, GFB will be doing drive through pick up to receive food.

The certification requirements to receive from God’s Food Box is a Photo ID, proof of residency (rent, lease with address), utility bill (water, gas, or light bill), verification of income (check stub, SSI, SSA, child support, disability), and if you receive food stamps a verification letter.

“We will be here as long as we possibly can,” said Co-Director Angela Mudd.

God’s Food Box serves around 600 families, or 1500 people in a normal month, however with the COVID-19 pandemic they expect these numbers to grow tremendously.

Currently, the supply at God’s Food Box can only serve the people of Beauregard Parish for two weeks.

God’s Food Box is in need of the following to provide for local families:

Juice

Peanut butter

Cold cereal

Hot cereal

Can fruit

Can vegetables

Can soups

Can chili, ravioli, etc

Mac & cheese

Powdered milk

Pasta

Tomato or pasta sauce

Dry beans

Rice

All of these items are what make up each bag of food given to local families in need.

Food donations can be dropped off to the back door of God’s Food Box anytime.

Monetary donations, contributions and Honorary and Memorial Donations are always accepted.

Food is not the only way they are feeding the community, they are also gathering items to put together backpacks for school-age children.

God’s Food Box basic backpack program is dependent on what comes in for how many they are able to offer.

Soldiers and military families in need are to report to their chaplain and the chaplain will get food from God’s Pantry to the family.

GFB will have a donation center set up outside of DeRidder Walmart on Saturday, March 21.

God’s Food Box is located at 426 Mcmahon St in Deridder.

For more information on how to receive food, or how to help God’s Food Box contact 337-463-4449.