Today, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that all schools in Louisiana will be closed starting Monday, Mar. 16, 2020 until April 13, 2020. We want to assure our students, parents, employees, and the community that we have been preparing for this possibility and will implement plans to ensure continuity of learning.

Dear Ascension Public Schools Family,



Today, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that all schools in Louisiana will be closed starting Monday, Mar. 16, 2020 until April 13, 2020. We want to assure our students, parents, employees, and the community that we have been preparing for this possibility and will implement plans to ensure continuity of learning.



STUDENT LEARNING DURING CLOSURE

All fifth through twelfth graders already bring computing devices home. Today, we are sending devices home with all third and fourth graders. Next week, we will roll out instructions for third- through twelfth-grade students to engage with teachers online and complete assignments. We will distribute printed packets for our preschool through second graders with instructions to complete at home.



If a child was absent today, we will develop a way to distribute either a computing device or a printed packet to them next week. If a student does not have Internet access at home, we are working on alternate plans to engage them in instruction.



EMPLOYEES

Employees will receive details about their work obligations from their immediate supervisors later today.



ONLINE RESOURCES

We have created a special page on our website, www.apsb.org/COVID-19, that will serve as the official hub for information about our school district's response. This page will be frequently updated with resources and instructions for learning, as available.



At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ascension Parish. Please do not spread rumors by sharing unverified information. Refer to official channels such as emergency.la.gov for official notifications. A quick link to that page and other official resources can be found on our website.



I know this will be a trying time for everyone for various reasons, but I believe that through faith, prayer, and support of each other, our community, state, and nation will overcome this event.

Respectfully,



David Alexander

Superintendent

Ascension Public Schools