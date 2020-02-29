Residents will have an opportunity to meet and greet with Louisiana District 30 State Senator Mike Reese. According to the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, Reese has a new office location in DeRidder and there will be a special grand opening event on Thursday March, 5. His new office is located at the First Street School at 401 1st St. in DeRidder.

The meet and greet will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the ribbon cutting will be at noon. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The event is presented by both The Beauregard Chamber of Commerce and The office of Louisiana State Senator Mike Reese.