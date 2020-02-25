East Ascension junior outfielder Kael Babin is one of the parish baseball players to watch this season.

The 2019 baseball season was a hugely-successful one for Ascension Parish as all six local teams reached the playoffs, and both Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian reached the state quarterfinals.

These schools are hoping for the same kind of results this season. For that to happen, they'll have to get some special performances from Ascension's best players.

Here is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2020:

Kael Babin (East Ascension)

East Ascension made an impressive run to the second round of the playoffs last year. Leading the charge for that team was sophomore outfielder Kael Babin. Babin hit .296 and was lethal when reaching base, due to his tremendous speed. Babin stole 20 bases and scored 40 runs. He was both first-team All-District 5-5A and first-team All-Parish.