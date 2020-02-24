The LHSAA boy's basketball playoff brackets have been released and four Ascension Parish teams made the field.

In Division IV, Ascension Catholic made the postseason as the No. 10 seed, after going 16-14 during the regular season. In the opening round, they will visit seventh-seeded Metairie Park Country Day (10-13).

In Class 3A, Donaldsonville made the playoffs as the No. 22 seed. The Tigers went 15-16 during the regular season. In the opening round, they'll visit 11th-seeded Sophie B. Wright (19-10).

In Class 5A, both East Ascension and St. Amant made the playoffs.

East Ascension earned the No. 13 seed as they finished 22-8 during the regular season. In the opening round, they'll host 20th-seeded Parkway (19-11).

St. Amant is the 19th seed after going 21-10. In the first round, they'll visit No. 14 West Monroe (21-8).