The fundraiser is 20's themed, honoring the prohibition era even featuring a secret back entrance. The Speakeasy is from 6-10 PM, with doors opening at 6:00PM and games begin at 7:00 PM. The VFW 3106 is located at 242 E Harriet St Leesville, LA. The Speakeasy will feature 20's themed hor d'oeuvres and cocktails as well as flapper girls and themed decor, even secret entrances giving the community a true 20's themed event. CVMA invites you to come dressed in your favorite 20's attire. The mission of the CVMA LA 6-1 is Vets helping Vets. The organization wants this fundraiser to serve as a way for the public to give back to their community, and enjoy themselves doing it. There will be dancing, music, Black Jack, Roulette, Poker, Craps, drink specials, raffle prizes and much more! Michelle Shimko-Wyatt, CVMA LA 6-1 planned committee chair says, “ We want to give back with a different type of event. We want people to see what we do, and get our name out there to get more people involved.” Local sponsors have donated generous raffle items, each raffle basket being valued over $250. “Without our sponsors, this would not be possible.” Says Michelle. Multiple ticket options, every ticket provides you entry into the event. Higher price tickets provide you with more initial casino chips and additional free raffle tickets. Biggest Winner will receive a Rolex Watch. A $25 ticket - Entry & $100 worth of casino chips A $50 (VIP) ticket – Entry, 5 Free Raffle Tickets, & $150 worth of casino chips A $100 (High Roller) ticket– Entry, 10 Free Raffle Tickets, $200 worth of casino chips: High Roller will also receive a plastic bracelet (Gold w/ Black Writing) for easy recognition. At the end of the night, all chips will be turned in for raffle tickets. All proceeds go to support the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) 6-1; VETS HELPING VETS. CVMA- LA 6-1 is more than just riding motorcycles. They have donated $8500 toward the Veterans Memorial in Anacoco. They have donated $5200 to the Women's Memorial. As well as helped numerous vets in the area with health needs, wheelchairs, ramps, the list goes on. “If you know of any vet in the area not getting the care that they deserve l, or things that they need, please let us know.” says Michelle For more information on the fundraiser contact Michelle at 210-445-2650.