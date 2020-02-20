David Jared Hall, 28 of Merryville, was arrested January 30 on 57 counts for Possession Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13 years old.

Hall’s charges are listed as Statute 14.81.1, Pornography Involving Juveniles.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Sulphur Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Hall was booked into Beauregard Parish Jail.

“Child pornography is a dreadful crime that inflicts lifelong damage to its juvenile victims,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “I applaud my Cyber Crime Unit and our law enforcement partners who find and arrest those possessing, distributing, and producing sexual abuse images and videos of children.”

Questions regarding the status of Hall’s case and court dates should be directed to the Beauregard Parish District Attorney’s Office as it is the prosecuting authority.