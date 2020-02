The first round of the girls LHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament tipped off Thursday night.

LHSAA PLAYOFFS

GIRLS

CLASS 4A

No. 9 Woodlawn-Shreveport 67, No. 24 DeRidder 35

CLASS 3A

No. 13 South Beauregard 69, No. 20 Baker 32

CLASS 1A

No. 13 East Beauregard 50, No. 22 Delta Charter 22

East Beauregard – Karly Bullock 14, Lexi Rougeau 13

CLASS B

No. 9 Monterey 54, No. 24 Pitkin 44

No. 12 Anacoco 92, No. 21 Simsboro 31

No. 18 Elizabeth 51, No. 15 Singer 44

CLASS C

No. 13 Evans 82, No. 20 Hackberry 19

No. 11 Hornbeck 60, No. 22 Kilbourne 9

No. 14 Epps 55, No. 19 Simpson 51

SECOND ROUND

MONDAY

CLASS 3A

No. 13 South Beauregard at No. 4 Booker T. Washington

CLASS 2A

No. 15 Rosepine at No. 2 Red River, Monday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A

No. 13 East Beauregard at No. 4 Merryville

CLASS B

No. 12 Anacoco at No. 5 Florien

CLASS C

No. 13 Evans at No. 4 Plainview, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Hornbeck at No. 6 Ebarb

No. 15 Georgetown at No. 2 Hicks