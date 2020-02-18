This year, Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi), is pleased to offer 15 one-year scholarships, valued at $1,500 each, to students who reside on BECi service lines. The scholarship is open to first-time college students and current college students who meet requirements. The winners will be selected at the BECi Annual Meeting held Saturday, March 28, 2020, by a random drawing. The student does not have to be present to win. Applicants can apply online at www.beci.org, pick up an application at any of the BECi offices or at local high schools. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 6, 2020.

Applicants must be a BECi member or a child or a legal ward of a BECi member who has been a member in good standing for at least 12 consecutive months as of March 1, 2020. The scholarship monies can be used by students to attend, on a full-time basis, any Louisiana accredited institution of higher education. A complete list of requirements can be found at www.beci.org.

This is the 27th annual scholarship offering through BECi. The scholarship funds are not taken from normal operating funds, but from BECi’s Share Program and unclaimed checks. Through legislative changes made in 1993, unclaimed checks were allowed to remain in the scholarship funds to assist students within the BECi service area rather than forwarding the monies to the state’s general treasury fund.

For more information, please call (337) 463-6221 or (800) 367-0275.