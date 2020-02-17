Wrestling teams from across the state converged on Bossier City over the weekend to compete in the All-State Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament. Three of the schools competing came from Ascension Parish.

Wrestling teams from across the state converged on Bossier City over the weekend to compete in the All-State Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament. Three of the schools competing came from Ascension Parish.

Of those three teams, two came away with top-10 finishes, and one parish wrestler was able to earn a state championship victory.

Both St. Amant and East Ascension finished strong. The Gators had the highest finish in the parish at sixth. The Spartans were close behind in seventh. They finished tied with C.E. Byrd.

The event took place at the CenturyLink Center.

Brother Martin came from behind to win the state title with a total of 242 points. They barley edged out runner-up St. Paul's, who piled up 236.5 points.

Catholic led much of the tournament, but they finished in third. Holy Cross and Parkway finished out the rest of the top five.

Dutchtown placed 21st at the event.

Once again headlining the state tournament for Ascension Parish was East Ascension's Trent Mahoney. Mahoney ended his amazing high-school wrestling career with a bang as he won his third state championship.

Mahoney has dominated all season, and that did not change over the weekend. He pinned all four of his opponents at the state tournament. In the 170-pound championship match, Mahoney took down St. Paul's Blain Cascio in two minutes and 53 seconds.

Mahoney finished the year a perfect 81-0. He also won the 170-pound city title two weeks earlier.

He is a King University signee. King University is located in Bristol, Tenn.

The next best finish for an Ascension wrestler came from East Ascension's Gavin Soniat. Soniat finished as the state runner-up in the 285-pound division.

Soniat made it to the championship match, but he lost a 3-0 decision to Catholic's Connor Fincuane.

There were two third-place finishes for St. Amant.

First, in the 138-pound division, Corey Brownell claimed third place. In the third-place match, he won a 6-5 decision over St. Paul's Grant Nastasi.

Brownell was the 138-pound Baton Rouge city champion in 2020.

At 160, Conrad Mitchell won his third-place match against St. Paul's Ben Davidson. The match was won by a 16-7 majority decision.

St. Amant also had two wrestlers that earned fourth-place finishes.

In the 132-pound division, Jacob Cardwell competed in the third-place match, but he was defeated by Chalmette's Devon Durham. Cardwell was pinned in two minutes and 59 seconds.

At 195, St. Amant's Alex Newman fell in the third-place match. He lost an 8-6 decision against Chalmette's DaiJon Bibbs.

Finally, there were two East Ascension Spartans that earned themselves fourth-place finishes at the state meet.

Trent Mahoney's younger brother Brad finished fourth at 152 pounds. In the third-place match, he lost a 5-1 decision to Parkway's Jacob Chittom.

Brad Mahoney was the 152-pound Baton Rouge city champion in 2020. He won that title two weeks prior to the state tournament.

Josiah Wakefield was fourth in the 145-pound division. In the third-place match, he was pinned by Jesuit's Luke Battaglia in four minutes and 48 seconds.