The LHSAA girl's basketball playoff brackets have been released, and three teams from Ascension Parish made the field.

In Class 3A, Donaldsonville was named the No. 12 seed after going 15-10 and winning the District 10-3A championship.

In the opening round, they will host No. 21 Green Oaks (13-15), who they beat in the first round of last year's playoffs.

In Class 5A, East Ascension earned the highest seeding of the parish squads at No. 15. The Lady Spartans went 12-8 this season.

In the opening round, they'll host No. 18 Barbe (14-8).

Also, St. Amant made the field as the No. 24 seed after finishing the regular season with a record of 21-9. In the opening round, they'll visit No. 9 Pineville (23-4).