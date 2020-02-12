ANACOCO – Pitkin came out of the game hitting shots from behind the arc at ease and never let up.

The Tigers hit 10 3-pointers in their 72-44 win over Anacoco Tuesday night at home to win the Class B, District 5 title.

"I thought we played really well," Pitkin head coach Jake Greene said. "We came out with a lot of intensity and were focused and prepared.

"There are some tough teams in Class B, but when we play with that type of energy, passion, move the ball the way we did and pass up good shots for great shots, I think we can compete with anybody."

Garrett Edwards led Pitkin with 22 points, but the guys around the defending Class B Player of the Year stepped up and knocked down shots.

"It makes a world of difference when everyone is getting involved," Greene said. "Garrett does a great job of sharing the ball and just taking what is open for him. Everyone else does a great job of moving without the basketball and catching-and-shooting."

While the Tigers were hitting everything, Anacoco struggled to find success on offense.

"To sum this game up, we had no effort and got outworked," Anacoco head coach Brad Prichard said.

"We have to play outside of ourselves. Sometimes, we worry about what I have to do instead of what we have to do to get the job done. That's what it is going to take in the last two games of the season heading into the playoffs."

Anacoco kept it close early, leading Pitkin 11-10 in the first quarter, however, the Tiger ended the first quarter on a 14-0 run.

The Tigers kept the run going into the second quarter, hitting back-to-back 3 pointers to take a 30-11 lead.

A 3-pointer and layup by Edwards made it 43-19 late in the second quarter, and Zeke Lentz hit a jumper at the buzzer to extend the lead.

"You go into a Pitkin game and worry about Garrett," Prichard said. "He's going to get his shots and play his game. He's a great player, and the rest of the guys were lights out tonight. You key on one guy, then another guy is hitting. You rotate over, and another guy is hitting. It had us running around."

The Tigers maintained the lead in the second half to cruise to the win.

Koby Bennett scored 11 for Pitkin, and seven different Tigers hit a 3-pointer in the win.

Brayden Blakeway led Anacoco with 16 points and Landry Alligood added 12.

Pitkin sits at 18-8 on the year and undefeated in district play with one district game remaining – a matchup with Elizabeth on Friday.

"We overcame a lot of adversity early on," Greene said. "We had our struggles but came out stronger. I"m really proud of these guys for coming through it like they have.

"We do have big goals, and one thing we stole from the LSU football team is that after every game, we say that we are 1-0. That's what we said tonight, and tomorrow, we are 0-0. We do have big goals, but we have to take it one game and practice at a time. Our next focus is Elizabeth, and we can't look past that."