The Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce President Logan Morris is set to speak at the upcoming New Llano Town Council Meeting.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the meeting is a byproduct of a recent meeting between officers with the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce, and officials with the Town of New Llano. Although no specific topic was given for the meeting, the public is encouraged to attend.

The following post was made by the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce’s Greaux Vernon Facebook Page:

“The Officers of the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce just concluded a very productive and positive meeting with Mayor Carolyn Todd and Ms. Donna Condon of the town of New Llano. Great dialogue and healthy conversation regarding multiple objectives. Chamber President Logan Morris will address the New Llano Town Council at its next meeting on Tuesday, February 25th at 7:00 PM. Thank you to Mayor Todd for the opportunity to work together on so many great initiatives! The Chamber encourages all Chamber members, concerned citizens, and other interested parties to attend the presentation as well as ask questions about the concept. Let’s #GreauxVernon!”

Town Council meetings are open to the public, and The Leesville Daily Leader will be in attendance at this meeting and will report the details in an upcoming article.