Mayor Todd stood in front of a room full of people in her red shoes, ready to be sworn in as Mayor of New Llano.

Her shoe choice was not done unintentionally, she chose them to symbolize Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.

“There is no place like home, and New Llano is my home,” said Mayor Todd in her opening statement.

Surrounded by her Counsel, her Pastor George Lee Glass from Grace Church blessed everyone in Vernon Parish and surrounding Parishes as well as everyone in the room and prayed for America.

He said a special prayer for Mayor Todd to give her guidance and lead her hand.

“You are about to get the shyest mayor in the whole history of the State of Louisiana,” joked Clerk of Court Jeff Skidmore before he swore Mayor Todd in.

Mayor Todd thanked everyone for their encouragement of just being there.

“I will not make any promises besides to do the best that I can,” finished Mayor Todd.

State Senator Mike Reese attended the swearing-in and presented Mayor Todd with a resolution.

“We all know Mrs. Todd to be an exceptional public servant, I’ve watched her in her church, I've watched her in her ministry in DeRidder. Personally she has always set a perfect example for people like me, trying to get involved in public service. She knows how to do it right and how to do it with great dignity,” said Senator Reese.

The resolution presented to Mayor Todd thanked her for her long and continuing dedicated public service to the citizens of New Llano as well as commending and congratulating her on being the Mayor of New Llano, as well as the first female and African American Mayor.

The resolution noted Mayor Todd’s birthdate and birthplace, followed by a breakdown of her education, it mentioned her late husband Walter Todd and his Army service, recognized her for previous careers in community service, mentions her family and her grandchildren, her place as the funnel cake lady at Mayfest, her tenure as Councilwoman and her church obligations.







