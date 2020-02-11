Beauregard Christian Women’s Job Corps assists women in breaking through to a better tomorrow.

The mission of the Beauregard Christian Women’s Job Corps (BCWJC) is to “give women in need the opportunity to gain job and life skills and equip them in their spiritual and emotional growth.”

BCWJC offers classes for women, free of charge, in GED preparation, GED testing, business procedures, career planning, communication skills conflict resolution, customer service, financial management, first aid & CPR, computer skills, parenting, on-the-job training, and health and nutrition.

There are spring and fall semesters, each for 12 weeks, 4 days a week from 8:30 AM- 2:30 PM, four days a week Monday- Thursday.

Lunch is provided for the students by members of local churches and of the community, free to students.

BCWJC is a ministry of First Presbyterian Church, located at 202 N Royal Street DeRidder, LA, and is a 501(c)(3).

BCWJC provides students with textbooks and school supplies free of charge and also pays for the students’ GED testing.

Jobs for Life is a national program that is taught as part of the GED preparations classes, and teaches students how to prepare for a job in the world.

Students learn basic job skills, such as how to complete interviews, resumes and how to dress.

Part of jobs for life is on-the-job training (OJT), in which students shadow local businesses for one week a semester and complete 30 hours of training.

Local businesses offering OJT are the Chamber of Commerce, Westwood Manor, Pregnancy Center, Beauregard Vet Clinic, Beauregard Library, BeauCare and tourist communications.

Director Peggy Renfrow says, “It is a really good experience for students who think they want to work in a specific field and after their week of on-the-job training they realize they love it or they might not like it.”

Employer round tables attended by local Beauregard Parish businesses come and talk to students about different jobs, and can even offer students employment upon course completion.

Along with job skills, classes are also offered that teach the women other aspects of life.

Parenting classes are offered as well as health and nutrition classes taught by a nutritionist from LSUAg extension.

These classes not only help the women themselves but also help their children and their families.

Classes teach women how to prepare healthy meals as well as parent more efficiently.

“We are for women in need. They have families, they have children, husbands, children's fathers, siblings, what we do here affects everyone. It is a sort of pebble in the pond effect. It affects their family which affects our community,” Renfrow said.

The needs of BCWJC include:

Consumable items: school supplies, household products, paper items and bottled water.

Donations

Clothes donations: business apparel for women to wear to interviews and OJT.

Volunteers: teachers and education coordinators.

Mentors: women who will provide support and encouragement to a participant.

Lunch Providers: individuals to provide lunch for 10-12 people once a semester

Computer Teacher

Board Members: individuals who are willing to work on our board of directors.

Teachers do not have to be certified and all materials are provided.

Each girl is also assigned a mentor to provide them encouragement through their 12 weeks.

“Mentors are someone to be a big sister, a friend or a mother figure for these women. Involvement can be as much as a card saying you are proud of them and it does not take a lot of time or involvement to be a mentor. Many think I won't have time to be a mentor, but it only takes 1 hour a week. We waste that much time every day,” Renfrow said.

The organization is always looking for businesses to become on-the-job trainers, as well as volunteers and mentors.

BCWJC turns to this Bible verse as part of their mission statement: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV)

To enroll in a BCWJC program applicants must be 18 years of age or older, free from alcohol or substance abuse, committed to attending classes, willing to attend Bible study, and willing to work with BCWJC and her mentor.

Applicants can be from any Parish.

To apply to BCWJC call 337-463-4451 or 318-663-0489.

More information is available at www.beauregardcwjc.org and on Facebook at Beauregard Christian Women’s Job Corps.