Braden has been hunting with his dad, Brian, and his mother, Jan since he was 3 years old and fishing before that.

Braden Phelps, 4, attends Pre-K at the Methodist Children’s Learning Center in DeRidder.

“His love for animals and the outdoors is unlike anything I have ever seen for a boy his age,” says his father Brian Phelps.

This year was his first year hunting ducks.

He hunts with his family on their lease in Farmerville, LA, but also behind their house on the family property in DeRidder, LA.

The Phelps family makes sure to squeeze in memorable hunting and fishing trips before school, always making it to school and work just in time.

Braden was 3 when he squeezed the trigger on his first deer kill with the help of his father.

He caught his first bass when he was 2 years old at the family’s pond.

He spends the summertime catching bullfrogs out of the pond.

“Now that hunting season is over, he is looking forward to spending time at our camp on Toledo Bend, and bass fishing with us. It’s safe to say that Jan and I have a hunting/fishing partner for life!”