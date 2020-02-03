East Ascension, St. Amant and Dutchtown all finished in the top seven, and the Spartans finished as the meet's runner-up, only behind hosting Catholic.

Ascension Parish wrestling squads had some impressive showings over the weekend at the Greater Baton Rouge City Championships at Catholic High.

East Ascension, St. Amant and Dutchtown all finished in the top seven, and the Spartans finished as the meet's runner-up, only behind hosting Catholic.

East Ascension earned two individual city championships, but they also made Louisiana prep wrestling history.

Alyssa Quezaire, who has amassed a 28-14 record this season, placed sixth. She became the first girl in state history to ever earn a place finish at the city championship.

Also for East Ascension, the Mahoney brothers were superb once again.

Most notably, senior Trent Mahoney--a two-time state champion and King University signee--took home the city title in the 170-pound division. In the championship match, Mahoney pinned Catholic's Canon Hunt in three minutes and 37 seconds.

That victory led to Mahoney being named the meet's Outstanding Wrestler in the upper weight class.

Mahoney is a perfect 77-0 this season.

Also winning a city championship for the Spartans was Brad Mahoney. In the final of the 152-pound division, he won a 14-4 decision over Catholic's Toby Richard.

East Ascension had four runner-up finishes.

Jamarius Koshko was the runner-up at 138. Also, Josiah Wakefield finished second at 145, following a pinfall loss to Brusly's Andrew Trahan in the championship.

At 160, the Spartans' Santos Ramos lost an 8-2 decision to Catholic's Ian Wyble in the final. In the 285-pound championship, Gavin Soniat was pinned at 4:35 by Catholic's Connor Finucane.

East Ascension earned two third-place finishes.

At 106, Davis Bourgeois won a 5-1 decision over Zachary's Ethan White, and at 132, Anthony Krass pinned Zachary's Dennis White in three minutes.

East Ascension piled up 220 points for the tournament, but they still finished 73 points behind champion Catholic.

St. Amant finished third with 185 points.

The Gators had one wrestler take home a city championship--that was Corey Brownell. He won a decision over Koshko in the 138-pound title match.

Finishing as runners-up were Jacob Cardwell and Alex Newman. Cardwell was pinned by Catholic's Peter Kelly in five minutes and 29 seconds in the 132-pound title match, and Newman lost a 9-7 decision to Live Oak's Austin Cook in the 195-pound championship.

The Gators had four wrestlers that finished in third.

At 113, Ty Didier won a 6-0 decision against Baton Rouge's Xavier Parms. At 126, Jace Chenevert pinned St. Michael's Dorian Wilkinson in four minutes and 31 seconds. At 145, Jaden Snyder won a 12-5 decision over Live Oak's Rayden Ingram. And at 160, Conrad Mitchell pinned Zachary's Tre Williams in two minutes and 52 seconds.

Live Oak finished fourth at the tournament, followed by Zachary in fifth. Dutchtown landed in seventh with 108 points.

The Griffins had one runner-up finish--that came from Cole Mire. Mire lost a 7-2 decision to Catholic's Ethan Winchester in the 106-pound title match.

Ethan Reyna and Hayden Harris both finished in fourth.

Reyna lost a 13-11 decision to Live Oak's Jack Manchego in the 152 third-place match. Harris lost a 7-4 decision to Catholic's Andrew Evans in 195 third-place match.

Wrestling squads will now ready themselves for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling Tournament in Bossier City on Feb. 14-15.