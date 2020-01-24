Detectives executed a search warrant on Washburn's residence on John Bateman Road in St. Amant, and located 3.28 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.8 ounces of Heroin, six grams of synthetic cannabinoids, and drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, January 14, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Narcotics Detectives arrested 33-year-old Christopher Washburn after a month-long investigation on two counts distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Washburn's residence on John Bateman Road in St. Amant, and located 3.28 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.8 ounces of Heroin, six grams of synthetic cannabinoids, and drug paraphernalia.

Washburn was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. His bond was set at $65,000 by Judge Kliebert.

Contributed by APSO