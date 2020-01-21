Singer, LA native and Nashville recording artist Gyth Rigdon will be headlining the 2020 Iowa Rabbit Festival held at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The festival will run from March 20-22, and there are plenty of popular bands playing at the event.

Rigdon will be performing as the headliner on Saturday night taking the stage at 10 p.m. Fans will remember Rigdon from his stellar performance on the hit NBC competition series The Voice. In 2019, Rigdon became the runner up on the program as a part of “Team Blake.” During his time on the show Rigdon debuted original music, performed classic hits, and worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Millions watched Rigdon’s journey on The Voice, and many have come to his shows to see him since then. Rigdon enjoyed a great deal of success in 2019, and continues his rise into 2020.

Here is the full lineup for the 2020 Rabbit Festival:

Friday, March 20th, 2020

Inside the Burton Coliseum

Jamie Bergeron --- 6:00pm to 7:30pm

Cody Forrest --- 7:30pm to 9:00pm

Wayne Toups ---- 9:00pm to 10:30pm

Dustin Sonnier -- 10:30pm to Midnight

Saturday, March 21st, 2020

Rabbit Festival Cook off stage in Burton Barn

Wyatt McFarland with Irving McFarland and Southern Sound --- 9:45am to 10:45am

Ganey Arsement --- 11:15am to 12:15pm

Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush --- 12:45pm to 2:45pm

Inside the Burton Coliseum

John Dale Hebert --- 4:00pm to 5:30pm

Dani Lacour -- 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Charlie Wayne -- 7:00pm to 8:30pm

Casey Peveto -- 8:30pm to 10:00pm

Gyth Rigdon -- 10pm to 11:30pm

For more information about the Rabbit Festival log on to their official Facebook Page.