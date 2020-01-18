District Attorney James R. Lestage released to the public that Ezra J. Coutee II, of DeRidder, has been indicted by a Grand Jury for first degree rape and home invasion.

Coutee allegedly broke into a home on the morning of April 20th and raped a female victim over the age of 65. She was eventually able to escape the home and contact authorities from a neighbor's home.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered several items that the assailant had left behind.

The victim gave a description of the suspect, which made Coutee a person of interest in the case. The BPSO sent the items to the Southwest Louisiana Regional Crime Lab for testing. The lab matched the DNA on the items to that of Coutee.

During the BPSO’s search for Coutee they received information from an anonymous source claiming that Coutee was at an undisclosed location Lafayette Parish.

BPSO contacted the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) who went to the location and arrested Coutee on May 6, 2019. Coutee was then arrested without incident and booked into the BPSO Jail.

If convicted, Coutee could face capital punishment or life in prison without parole in accordance with state law. Coutee is currently being held in the BPSO Jail without bond.